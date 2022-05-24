Submit Release
From Zoran Milanovic, President of the Republic of Croatia

AZERBAIJAN, May 24 - His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Dear Mr. President,

On the occasion of National Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I am pleased to extend on behalf of the citizens of the Republic of Croatia and on my behalf, warm congratulations, and wishes of progress and prosperity to your citizens.

I am confident that our two friendly states will further work to advance our overall relations and find new forms of cooperation. The economic opportunities of our two states can be an incentive for better and more substantial cooperation.

I look forward to an opportunity in the near future to exchange views both on prospects for furthering our relations and key issues on the more and more complex global agenda.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

Zoran Milanovic

President of the Republic of Croatia

