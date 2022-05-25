R3 Medical Training Achieves CME Accreditation for Medical Aesthetics Course for Medical & Dental Professionals

Top Thread Lift Training Course Learn Botox, Fillers, Exosomes, Stem Cells for Hair, Face and Sexual Health! AAFP CME Category 1 AMA Credits

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Medical Training announced today that it has achieved CME Accreditation for its Medical Aesthetics Training Course for both medical and dental professionals. The course entails two days and attendees receive 10.25 hours of CME Credit through the American Academy of Family Physicians.

The official name of the course is Level 1: Aesthetic Neurotoxins, Dermal Fillers and PRP Therapy for Medical and Dental Professionals. Providers will gain a great understanding of the products commercially available, how they are regulated by the FDA, and then receive hands on training with real patients.

In order to balance the didactic portion of training with an immersive hands on experience, R3 makes sure that providers return to practice with the immediate ability to implement the new skill set with patient care. They will understand how the face changes with age, learn about danger zones to avoid, and understand the regulatory approvals for neurotoxins, dermal fillers and PRP therapy.

Once the didactic portion is complete, R3 expert trainers will walk attendees through several real patient evaluations and procedure planning. Then the attendees will assist in real procedures on patients to help cement the skill sets for each of the therapies. Aesthetic procedures in the United States are expected to grow 13% annually over the next decade, it's a great idea for providers to gain the skill sets.

According to R3 CEO David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA, "Medical aesthetics courses routinely do not have enough hands on experience. You might have 20 people standing around one model and get no opportunity to participate. We utilize small groups so attendees can participate, and also each attendee receives a procedure as well!"

The medical aesthetics course entails two days and is excellent for both doctors and nurses, including nurse practitioners, PA's and RN's. Attendees will also learn what to charge for procedures, and excellent tips on patient acquisition. The courses are offered in different locations including Scottsdale, Nashville, San Diego and at times, Las Vegas and New York City.

Along with the medical aesthetics course, R3 Medical Training also offers a CME Accredited course for Regenerative Medicine. The stem cell training course covers the latest stem cell research, FDA regulations, basic science, and also includes an extensive hands on component.

To learn more about the courses and to register, simply visit https://r3medicaltraining.com or call (888) 998-6343.