House Bill 773 Printer's Number 1022
PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in driving after imbibing alcohol or utilizing drugs, further providing for grading and for penalties.
There were 899 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,915 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - An Act amending Title 75 (Vehicles) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in driving after imbibing alcohol or utilizing drugs, further providing for grading and for penalties.