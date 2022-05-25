House Bill 284 Printer's Number 0282

PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - An Act amending Title 37 (Historical and Museums) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; in powers and duties of Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, further providing for specific powers and duties, for personal property and for documents and providing for Commonwealth archival records, for local government archival records and for access to older public records; and, in historic properties, further providing for title to historic property and for powers over certain historic property.