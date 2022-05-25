DSI launches Macao SAR travel documents application service in “Macao One Account”

MACAU, May 25 - The Identification Services Bureau (DSI) has been continuously developing identification-related electronic services. In light of the new function “My Photo” added to the “Common Access to Public Services of the Macao SAR” (hereinafter called “Macao One Account”), starting from 26th May 2022, DSI will launch the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR) travel document application service on the “Macao One Account” mobile application, making it possible for citizens to have their documents done “in one visit”.

Macao SAR Resident Identity Card holders who are aged 18 or above can use the “Macao One Account” mobile application to lodge the application for the Macao SAR Passport, the Macao SAR Travel Permit and the Visit Permit for Residents of Macao SAR to Hong Kong SAR for themselves or on behalf of their underage children who are above 5 years old on the latest issuance date on their identity card. In the application process, the applicant is required to use the photo which is qualified for identification documents in “My Photo” as the photo provided for the travel document application.

When lodging the application, applicants just have to input the information as instructed, photograph the travel document that they are holding, sign their name, conduct facial recognition to confirm their identity, and make an online payment to complete the application. When lodging application for travel documents on behalf of the underage applicant through the “Macao One Account”, the applicant and the applicant’s parents or guardians have to conduct facial recognition on-site at the same time for identity verification. After successful application, applicants who are aged 18 or above are required to collect the document at DSI in person, whereas the document of applicants below 18 years old can be collected by their parent or guardian on their behalf.

Moreover, citizens can use “My Photo” in various service scenarios. Besides travel document application, the photo which is qualified for identification documents in “My Photo” can also be used for off-line identification-related applications (including resident identity card and travel documents) lodged at service counters.

For details about online application for Macao SAR travel documents, please refer to DSI’s website (www.dsi.gov.mo/webservice_e.jsp). For details about “Macao One Account”, please visit the government portal website (www.gov.mo).

For enquiries, please call DSI at 2837-0777 or 2837-0888 or email to info@dsi.gov.mo.