Milling and paving operations in Snake River Canyon will cause delays

Jackson, Wyo. – The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from Avail Valley Construction will be milling and paving on US 89 through the Snake River Canyon from mileposts 127 to 132 for the next 6 to 8 weeks.  Traffic during the day and evenings will be reduced to a single, alternating lane with a pilot car, under the direction of flaggers and traffic control devices.

Crews will do their best to accommodate drivers during the morning commute hours, but the single lane traffic control will be in place during the day and possible evenings to conclude the work in less than 8 weeks.  

Commuters are advised to expect delays up to 20 minutes, so those commuting on this highway are advised to plan accordingly.  Motorists are advised to watch for flaggers and be prepared to stop. 

WYDOT would like to remind drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers and obey all traffic control devices.   For more information on road construction, closures and weather conditions, please visit http://www.wyoroad.info.

