Military Families Offered Free End of Life Training Workshop
Military Families Offered Free End of Life Training Workshop To Support Unique Needs of Dying Veterans
As a hospice nurse, the most difficult end of life journeys have been with our beloved veterans. There is unique education missing for this population vital to help support a positive passing”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military veterans have unique needs when facing the challenges of death and dying and there’s a new end of life support and training program designed specifically for veterans and their caregivers to help fill this gap in care.
— Suzanne B. O'Brien RN
Veterans and military caregivers are invited to participate in a free, 90-minute virtual workshop on July 27 at 7 p.m. Eastern to learn how to care for someone who is dying with special focus on the needs of military veterans.
Doulagivers Level 1 End of Life Doula Training - Veterans Edition is based on the free, family caregiver training already delivered to more than 100,000 individuals all over the world by Suzanne O’Brien RN, founder of the International Doulagivers Institute, which trains professional death doulas who bridge the gap in health care between pa-tients/families and hospice care.
“Veterans experience extraordinary emotional and mental challenges as they near the end of life due to the experiences and trauma they endured serving their country,” Obrien explained. “Recognizing their specific needs and providing them with proven techniques to help them on their life journey is a tremendous gift we are delighted to share with military families.”
Also participating in the veterans edition workshop is renowned end of life doula, Dr. Qwynn Galloway-Salazar, founder of In Their Honor, LLC,. A military veteran who has devoted her career to the needs of veterans and their families facing the end of life, she currently volunteers with hospice, serving veterans and their caregivers and part-ners with professional organizations in areas related to the needs of veterans and their families facing the end of life.
Participants in the workshop will learn how to help a loved one from the initial shock of a terminal diagnosis through all three phases of end of life. Topics covered will include planning for an end of life that prioritizes the patient’s needs and wishes, facilitating conversations with friends and family to align expectations, easing anxieties and al-lowing the patient to control the end-of-life journey. The Veterans Edition also will in-clude intervention strategies in each of the phases of end of life specially designed to support the veterans experience.
Register in advance here for a free link to this Zoom meeting: https://doulagivers.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUqcOivrjssGdfsUMnlsGuUsjQa3Umbzx_F
About International Doulagivers Institute
The goal of the International Doulagivers Institute is to support communities worldwide with free end-of-life doula community caregiving training. Doulagivers International recognizes that educa-tion and engagement are the keys to a peaceful passing. One of the organization's key initiatives is the free monthly Level 1 End of Life Doula Training for Families, a free public education pro-gram that empowers patients and families and takes fear out of the end of life.
For general information about Doulagivers, please see our website. Here: https://www.doulagivers.com
Suzanne B. O'Brien
International Doulagivers Institute
support@doulagivers.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other