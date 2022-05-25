House Bill 1780 Printer's Number 3134

PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - An Act amending the act of July 6, 1989 (P.L.169, No.32), known as the Storage Tank and Spill Prevention Act, in general provisions, further providing for definitions; and, in financial provisions, further providing for powers and duties of Underground Storage Tank Indemnification Board, for Underground Storage Tank Environmental Cleanup Program and for Underground Storage Tank Pollution Prevention Program.
