Senate Bill 932 Printer's Number 1197
PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in educational tax credits, further providing for definitions.
There were 913 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,908 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, May 25 - An Act amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as the Public School Code of 1949, in educational tax credits, further providing for definitions.