ADOT to compete for federal grant to speed up US 93 improvements

The Arizona Department of Transportation submitted a competitive grant bid that, if awarded, would allocate approximately $65 million to speed up already-planned improvement projects on US 93 between Wickenburg and Interstate 40.

If the grant application is approved, these competitive funds would be added to state match funding and additional federal dollars, for a potential total of more than $200 million for the improvements on US 93, in partnership with the Federal Highway Administration.

The prospective funding and work would come from an Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). It would complement work already completed by ADOT, improving safety and removing existing bottlenecks along a major route between Phoenix and Las Vegas.

The projects include a three-mile stretch of the highway near Cane Springs, four and a half miles near Big Jim Wash and three miles near Vista Royale. Together, these three projects will widen more than 10 miles of US 93 to a four-lane divided highway. Currently, fewer than 40 miles of US 93 between Wickenburg and I-40 remain a two-lane highway.

ADOT has dedicated nearly half a billion dollars to widening and improving US 93 in this region over the last several years. ADOT's long-term vision is to transform this highly traveled route into a four-lane divided highway.

Improvements to these three segments will enhance safety and further prepare Arizona and the region for increased population growth, as well as economic and freight activity. US 93 between Wickenburg and Kingman is designated as the Future Interstate 11. With the grant, ADOT will improve project delivery through accelerated construction techniques delivering the improvements earlier than traditionally available.

