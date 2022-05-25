Replacement Work to Begin June 1 on Bridge in Allegany Township

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting area drivers about the coming closure and detour for a Potter County Bridge on State Route 4013 (Hollow Road). The bridge spans the Allegheny River in Allegany Township.

On Wednesday, June 1, PennDOT expects that State Route 4013 will be closed at the bridge and a detour will be in place. The detour will make use of Route 49, Route 44, and Route 6/East 2nd Street in Coudersport. All construction is anticipated to be completed while the detour is in place. Construction is expected to finish by mid-October.

Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good. The 66-foot bridge dates from 1917 and carries an average of 477 vehicles each day.

Work activity will include removal of the existing two span bridge, construction of a new single span bridge, full depth paving on both sides of the bridge, approach work, base drain, guiderail updates, and miscellaneous items.

Clearwater Construction, Inc. of Mercer, PA is the contractor for this $928,000 job. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

PennDOT reminds drivers to use caution in work zones, obey posted speed limits, follow official detour signs, and always buckle up.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin 814-765-0423

