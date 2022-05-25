Clearfield County Bridge Replacement Starts June 1

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that work will start June 1 to replace a bridge in Clearfield County. The bridge spans South Witmer Run on Route 3005 (St Lawrence Road) in Irvona. Replacing the bridge will improve its rating from poor to good and also remove its "One truck at a time" posting. Built in 1933, the bridge is 66-feet long and carries an average of more than 550 vehicles each day.

After work begins, the bridge will be closed on June 2 and a detour around the closure will be in place. The detour will use Route 53 (Dorsey Avenue), Route 3012 (Market Street in Coalport), and Route 3005 (St Lawrence Road). The detour will be in effect for the duration of the project, which is expected to finish by early October.

Overall work on this project includes the removal of the existing bridge, construction of a new single-span concrete bridge, full-depth paving on each side of the bridge, guiderail updates, pavement markings, and miscellaneous items.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College is the contractor on this $934,000 project. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423

# # #





