Discovery K12 Reaches 500,000 Homeschool Students

Edtech Startup provides free curriculum, reporting, and instructional tools.

MONARCH BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DiscoveryK12 is excited to announce, it now supports over 200,000 home-based schools with more than 500,000 registered students — a number that continues to grow each day.

The online homeschool service has grown through word-of-mouth by parents enthusiastic about the curriculum. "I will be homeschooling in the fall and my cousin told me about your amazing curriculum so I wanted to check it out,” says one parent. "I really appreciate all that you do to provide a quality curriculum for parents such as myself,” says another.

DiscoveryK12 offers an online curriculum for pre-k to twelfth grade with over 100 courses, 16,000 assignments, quizzes and tests, and an optional Parent/Teacher Account that provides curriculum, assessment, and reporting tools.

Student Accounts are free, and the Parent/Teacher Account is available for an annual fee.

Learn more at discoveryk12.com.

About DiscoveryK12

DiscoveryK12 is a direct to consumer education company. The company provides a free online homeschool platform and curriculum for pre-k to twelfth grade, and an upgraded Parent Teacher Account for student tracking and reporting.