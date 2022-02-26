19 Year-Old CEO is Model Example of How Homeschooling is an Effective Solution

Summer Day Brooks, CEO of DiscoveryK12

DANA POINT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Southern California-based education company Discovery K12 announced today its new company logo — Happy heart, as it continues to grow in the ed-tech space. The #Happyheart icon represents how kids love to learn. Headed by 19-year-old Summer Day Brooks, Discovery K12 has been providing world-class education to kids on a global scale for the last decade. As the first student of Discovery K12, Brooks is a model example of how homeschooling is an effective solution for children to learn and excel.

Since taking over the helm of the company, Brooks has scaled Discovery K12, growing its team by more than 30 people and welcoming over 500,000 registered students — a number that continues to grow each day. As a result of the pandemic, more students are being homeschooled than ever before, making this sector one of the fastest-growing in education today. In fact, when it comes to K-12 students in the U.S., 11.1% or more than one out of every 12 students are being homeschooled, according to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The company has set a new goal to sign up one million homeschool students by the end of the year.

As CEO, Brooks is responsible for driving the company's vision, strategy, and growth. "My mom originally built Discovery K12 for me and I was its first student," explained Brooks. "I finished high school when I was 17 years old and, since then, I've been working for the company. Most recently, my mom retired and I happily took over as CEO.

"I'm committed to providing the same world-class education to kids across the globe as my mom did for me. I believe that education is the number one priority in society — it's so important to educate the children today so they can become amazing future leaders of tomorrow.

"Right now, I'm building a board of advisors so we can provide the best education for kids who learn at home."

The company's platform and free homeschool curriculum encompass over 16,000 assignments across 90+ courses in seven subjects, including language arts, reading, history/social studies, science, visual/performing arts, and physical education. Parents and students can also expect to find daily assignments, custom quizzes, and automated grading.

Discovery K12 is excited to welcome new students and parents for the upcoming school year. Discover more and sign up at discoveryk12.com.

About Discovery K12

Discovery K12 is a direct-to-consumer education company. The company provides a free online homeschool platform and curriculum for Pre-K to 12th grade, and an upgraded Parent Teacher Account for student reporting and tracking activity.

