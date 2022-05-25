Submit Release
News Search

There were 873 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,873 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Schmitt Files Suit Against Boone County Fencing Contractor for Violations of Missouri Consumer Protection Laws

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that his Office filed a civil action against Joseph Murray, doing business as “Affordable Fence,” for unlawful business practices.

“My Office’s Consumer Protection Section works diligently to protect consumers and root out fraud and scams, and this lawsuit is yet another result of their dedicated, tireless work,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “My Office will continue to work to be an advocate for Missouri consumers.”

The lawsuit alleges that the defendant took advance payments in 2020 from at least four Missouri residents for fencing and fence installation that never occurred. The lawsuit alleges that homeowners lost a total of more than $18,000. The lawsuit, filed in Boone County, seeks restitution for all Missourians who were harmed.

Missourians who believe they may have been victims of a construction scam are encouraged to file a complaint with the Missouri Attorney General’s Office by calling the Consumer Protection Hotline at (800) 392-8222 or by submitting a complaint online at ago.mo.gov

The full petition can be found here: https://ago.mo.gov/docs/default-source/press-releases/2022-05-20---affordable-fence-petition(13405056-1).pdf?sfvrsn=1b398b24_2

###

You just read:

Attorney General Schmitt Files Suit Against Boone County Fencing Contractor for Violations of Missouri Consumer Protection Laws

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.