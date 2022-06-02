Chapter 11 Consultant arranges $5.8M Loan and Negotiates Discounted Payoff on Phoenix, AZ, 150 Room Quality Inn

The Restructuring Advisory Group Negotiations Resulted in the DPO, New Financing, a Waiver of Guarantees & Enabled the Hotel Owner to Avoid Filing Chapter 11.

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group http://mychapter11.com a Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Loan Modifications, Subchapter V Reorganization Plans , and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that it negotiated a Discounted Payoff on a Hotel loan in Phoenix that was in foreclosure. Restructuring Advisory Group also arranged the $5.8M financing to cash out the loan, saving the Property from liquidation and reducing the debt burden going forward for the ownerOver a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in writing Chapter 11 plans, and turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.