3rd Annual Blue Water Summit, in celebration of UN - World Oceans Day, 8th June 2022 Announcing 2022 Speakers and Program
“Blue Water Summit timeliness is unparalleled with the uncertainty of the oceans and the changing of the climate” says Founder, Greg Reitman.”ADELAIDE, BROOKLYN PARK, AUSTRALIA, June 1, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 2022 Blue Water Summit (BWS) presented by the Blue Water Institute announces its speakers and program line-up for its third installment taking place June 8th, 2022, in celebration of UN - World Oceans Day, although the first in Australia.
— Greg Reitman
Inspired by the Great Southern Ocean, the natural beauty of Kangaroo Island, and a consistent focus on the environment, the Blue Water Institute has chosen Adelaide for its Australia operations. The Blue Water Summit 2022 will be the first of many events in South Australia, to support providing a Voice to the Oceans.
We are in the second year of the UN Decade of the Oceans and there remains a need to raise awareness to meet the ongoing challenges for our Oceans. Captain Paul Watson, of Sea Shepard, reminds us that “If the Oceans die, we all die”
The Summit is an exchange of ideas between leading ocean advocates, explorers, artists and sustainability practitioners ranging across four (4) global themes – the Discovery & Re-discovery of the Antarctic region; the transition from Hunting to Harvesting (for the Oceans); improving our Ocean Literacy; and learned stories from our First Nation brothers. “Blue Water Summit timeliness is unparalleled with the uncertainty of the oceans and the changing of the climate” says Founder, Greg Reitman.
Included in the one-day Summit are 17 panelists including Tim Jarvis, adventures, and Mike Libecki, national geographic explorer, both recently returning from Antarctica together with Lynda Goldsworthy, on Antarctic Conservation Policy; film makers Matthew Blyth, Director, and Dan Monceaux; marine researchers and ecologists Rob Lewis, Dr. Pia Winberg, Dr Prue Francis, and Professor Gretta Pecl; Environmentalists Alan Noble, Jilly Middleton and Tony Bartram; artist Jane Bamford and publisher Peter Maddern; Derek Walker, Ngarrindjeri leader and Mickey O'Brien, indigenous cultural advisor; and Dr Kate Rodda for the SA Government. Cellist Janis Laurs will perform pieces inspired by whale harmonies.
It is truly an impressive group of thought leaders and activists to celebrate UN World Oceans Day. And anyone can join for a little or a lot by registering at www.bluewatersummit.com and receive 6 weeks access to the streamed content. The Blue water Summit is being held at the Royal South Australian Yacht Squadron marina, on 8th June 2022.
About Blue Water Summit: Founded in 2020, the Blue Water Summit is designed to encourage our global family to think broadly about the ongoing dramatic effects of climate change – and more specifically that 71% of our planet Earth is water. She is our Blue Pearl and we must think more deeply about the universal concerns and actions needed to bring us into balance.
About the Blue Water Institute: The Blue Water Institute is a non-profit organization committed to the preservation of the planet and the need to nurture the next generation of environmental filmmakers. The Institute is driven by its environmental programs that discover, innovate, and support the next generation of environmental filmmakers from all over the world.
