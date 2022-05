Fineness World Inc. announces the release of the new book of Anthony Cherubin: “THE MANGO FAMILY”.

The book cover The author The Publisher's logo

"The Mango Family", the Graphic novel for the entire family

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Mango family is a series of comic books presenting the adventures of a family of mangoes living in a town of an imaginary country located on a virtual island. This allows the story introduced to be adapted to any country. The approach is to present a universal way to educate kids and adults to develop attitudes and mindsets conducive to a better future Thinking Differently ”, the first book of the series, is broken down into 7 short stories emphasizing the catch phrase that is the moral of the story and the parts to remember.The book is published in 2 versions: Hardcover and ebook.Just click on the link below to purchase the book:The book is also available on Amazon Kindle, Facebook Store, Instagram Store.Anthony CherubinFineness World Inc.