Submit Release
News Search

There were 882 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,878 in the last 365 days.

Fineness World Inc. announces the release of the new book of Anthony Cherubin: “THE MANGO FAMILY”.

The book cover

The author

The Publisher's logo

"The Mango Family", the Graphic novel for the entire family

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mango family is a series of comic books presenting the adventures of a family of mangoes living in a town of an imaginary country located on a virtual island. This allows the story introduced to be adapted to any country. The approach is to present a universal way to educate kids and adults to develop attitudes and mindsets conducive to a better future.

Thinking Differently”, the first book of the series, is broken down into 7 short stories emphasizing the catch phrase that is the moral of the story and the parts to remember.

The book is published in 2 versions: Hardcover and ebook.

Just click on the link below to purchase the book:

https://www.finenessworldinc.com/shop.php

The book is also available on Amazon Kindle, Facebook Store, Instagram Store.

Anthony Cherubin
Fineness World Inc.

Anthony Cherubin
Fineness World Inc.
+ +1 646-377-5681
findepub@finenessworldinc.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other

You just read:

Fineness World Inc. announces the release of the new book of Anthony Cherubin: “THE MANGO FAMILY”.

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.