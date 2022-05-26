Fight Back Against Mosquitoes During National Mosquito Control Awareness Week June 19-25, 2022

Chemical-freeMosquito Dunks kill mosquito larvae before they can become biting, disease-carrying adults. The active ingredient in Mosquito Dunks is a naturally occurring bacterium called BTI.

Mosquitoes spread some of the world’s deadliest and most debilitating diseases. The week of June 19-25, 2022, is National Mosquito Control Awareness Week.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mosquitoes spread some of the world’s deadliest and most debilitating diseases including Zika virus, West Nile virus, malaria, and dengue fever. Year after year, mosquitoes are such a serious health threat that they have an official week devoted to their extermination.

The American Mosquito Control Association has declared June 19 through June 25, 2022, as National Mosquito Control Awareness Week. The goal of Mosquito Control Awareness Week is to educate the public about the dangers of mosquitoes and the importance of mosquito control in the prevention of disease.

BE “MOSQUITO SMART”

Although it is impossible to live in a completely mosquito-free environment, you can reduce your chances of getting bitten by being “mosquito smart” and reducing places where mosquitoes can breed.

To reduce the chances of getting mosquito bites, keep as much of your skin covered as possible by wearing long sleeves and long pants. Wear light-colored clothing because mosquitoes are attracted to darker colors.

Using mosquito repellent is another good way to keep mosquitoes—and mosquito bites—at bay. Apply EPA-recommended repellent directly to skin or clothing, following the instructions on the product label.

REDUCE MOSQUITO BREEDING SITES

It doesn’t take much standing water to become a mosquito breeding site. “Some species of mosquitoes can lay eggs in as little as a bottlecap full of water,” said Jonathan Cohen, mosquito control expert and President of Summit Responsible Solutions. “That’s why homeowners need to be vigilant in eliminating places where water can collect and stand in their yards and gardens.”

To reduce mosquito breeding grounds, dispose of cans, plastic containers, old tires and other items that can collect water. Turn over wheelbarrows and children’s wading pools. Clean clogged roof gutters, which can become prime mosquito-breeding spots. Periodically empty the saucers under potted plants to make sure they are not harboring mosquito larvae.

USE BTI TO KILL MOSQUITO LARVAE

To prevent mosquitoes from breeding in places where water collects—including ponds, bird baths, animal watering troughs, gutters, ditches, drainage pipes and rain barrels—use a sustained-release mosquito control product such as Summit Mosquito Dunks® that contains BTI to kill mosquito larvae. BTI (Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis) is a bacterium that naturally kills mosquito larvae before they can become disease-spreading adults.

Even though BTI is deadly to mosquito larvae, it is harmless to people, pets, fish, wildlife and beneficial insects. When a donut-shaped Mosquito Dunk® is placed in standing water, the BTI will kill mosquito larvae for up to 30 days. The BTI is continually released as the Mosquito Dunk® naturally breaks down in the water.

In places where small amounts of water collect—such as tree holes, potted plant saucers, water reservoirs in self-watering planters, discarded tires, and even in water-collecting plants like bromeliads—a BTI product called Mosquito Bits® can kill mosquito larvae.

Mosquito Bits® provide a quick kill of mosquitoes because the BTI is released instantly. Mosquito Bits® are perfect for use in swampy areas and in areas of extremely dense populations of mosquito larvae. An application of quick-kill Mosquito Bits® can be immediately followed by the addition of Mosquito Dunks® for effective long-term mosquito larvae control.

KILL ADULT MOSQUITOES

To kill adult mosquitoes, use a high-quality outdoor spray insecticide such as Summit® Mosquito and Gnat Barrier. The active ingredient in Summit® Mosquito and Gnat Barrier kills and repels mosquitoes and other insect pests for up to four weeks. Simply attach a garden hose to the hose-end sprayer bottle and spray the yard perimeter and fences, plus the lawn and vegetation where mosquitoes can hide and rest.

By reducing exposure to mosquitoes, limiting breeding sites and using the most effective types of mosquito control products, you can greatly reduce your chances of being bitten by disease-carrying mosquitoes.

Mosquito Dunks®, Mosquito Bits® and Summit® Mosquito and Gnat Barrier are available at fine garden centers, hardware stores, home centers and online retailers. For more information visit SummitResponsibleSolutions.com.