Chapter 11 Advisor Restructuring Advisory Group Hired by Atlanta Dental Practice to Negotiate Multiple Debt Restructures

Chapter 11 Financial Advisor To Negotiate Bank, SBA, and Private Lender Loan Restructures as Part of a Global Debt Resolution For Multiple Dentists in Georgia

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group www.mychapter11.com a Chapter 11 Financial Advisor, Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in SBA Loan Restructuring, CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Discounted Payoffs and Commercial Loan Modifications, and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, announced today that they have been retained as the work-out specialist and financial advisor to renegotiate multiple bank and private loans encumbering dental equipment and real property in Atlanta Georgia.Restructuring Advisory Group was retained to substantiate the financial viability of the Dental Practice, formulate a going forward business plan for presentation to each bank and modify multiple loans by negotiating loan extensions and interest rate reductions as well as to mitigate the personal guarantees. Restructuring Advisory Group is an expert in SBA, CMBS and Commercial Bank loan modifications both in and out of Chapter 11’s.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in writing Chapter 11 plans, and turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.