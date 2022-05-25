U.S. News & World Report Names Newhaven Court at Lindwood a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living & Best Memory Care Community
Newhaven Court at Lindwood has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living and Best Memory Care senior community.
What families and residents want most when they move to a senior living community is quality of care and quality of life.”GREENSBURG, PA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Newhaven Court at Lindwood, operated by Pittsburgh-based IntegraCare, is one of the senior living communities recognized by U.S. News that earned “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating for Assisted Living and Memory Care.
— Larry Rouvelas, CEO of IntegraCare
U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News’s objective statistical assessment of each senior living community’s performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.
“What families and residents want most when they move to a senior living community is quality of care and quality of life,” said Larry Rouvelas, CEO of IntegraCare. “Even in the face of COVID-19 and staffing challenges, the leadership and team members at our communities deliver on both every single day. We are proud to have earned this recognition from U.S. News & World Report."
“The results of this year-long survey are a testament to all the hard work that team members have put in and it is also a testament to the respect they have earned from the residents and families for the hard work they are doing,” Rouvelas said.
The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.
“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”
For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology.
For more about Newhaven Court at Lindwood, visit https://health.usnews.com/best-senior-living/newhaven-court-at-lindwood-1215
“It is an incredible honor to be recognized for the hard work and dedication we put into our community,” said Lori Grant, Executive Operations Officer at Newhaven Court at Lindwood. “Resident and family satisfaction is very important to us, and we are thrilled to know that our residents and families are pleased with the services we provide.
“We work hard to be the number one choice for those in need of senior living and memory care and take feedback very seriously so that we can continue to improve and grow,” Grant said. “To score above the minimum standard on the survey, and to have both our senior living and memory care programs recognized, it is an amazing feeling – especially with how challenging it has been, for all of us, during the past two years navigating through a pandemic. We are humbled and truly honored.”
Newhaven Court at Lindwood offers comfortable and inviting spaces, activities and dedicated services to make life relaxing and enjoyable for residents and their families. A grand piano and an aviary, a movie theater and an elegant dining area are among the amenities enjoyed by residents.
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
