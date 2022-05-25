Honoring The Victims Of The Tragedy In Uvalde, Texas

ILLINOIS, May 25 - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker

that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags

at half-staff in honor of the lives lost in a Texas elementary school.



Please immediately lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel until:

Sunset: Saturday, May 28, 2022





More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html