Honoring The Victims Of The Tragedy In Uvalde, Texas
ILLINOIS, May 25 - The Department of Central Management Services has received notice from Governor JB Pritzker
that all person or entities covered by the Illinois Flag Display Act are to fly the flags
at half-staff in honor of the lives lost in a Texas elementary school.
Please immediately lower the United States flags and the State flags at all buildings occupied by your agency's personnel until:
Sunset: Saturday, May 28, 2022
More information is available at https://www.illinois.gov/about/flag-honors.html