LANE closure Winooski - i89 sb mm90.6

I 89 southbound at MM90.6, the driving lane of travel is currently closed to all traffic due to a trailer that has caught fire. The passing lane is still open, but delays are to be expected.

Troopers and the fire department are on scene, updates will be provided as appropriate.





Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.