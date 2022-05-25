The winners are in! Sgt. Tyler Holloway, of Sheridan, Wyoming, placed first in the Army National Guard’s 2022 Region Six Best Warrior Competition for the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year category at Camp Guernsey Joint Training Center, Wyo., from May 16 to May 20. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Pfc. Joseph Burns, Sgt. Roy Uptain, Sgt. Kristina Kranz, Cpl. Bradley Archer, Pfc. Rachael Tofflemeyer, and Sgt. First Class Ashley Motley)