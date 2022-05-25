Chapter 11 Advisor "Restructuring Advisory Group" Arranges $5M Loan For Purchase of High End Residential Dev’t Property
Chapter 11 Expert Arranges Low Interest Rate Loan/ Quick Closing Escrow.LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Restructuring Advisory Group, www.Mychapter11.com a Chapter 11 Financial Advisor, Chapter 11 Expert, and expert in SBA Loan Restructuring, CMBS Loan Restructuring, Chapter 11 Finance, Debtor in Possession Financing, Subchapter V Reorganization Plans, Discounted Payoffs Commercial Loan Modifications, and financing Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, announced today that it arranged the $5.M loan for a high end residential real estate development acquisition in Paradise Valley, AZ, enabling the Borrower to close escrow while a related Chapter 11 case was ongoing.
Restructuring Advisory Group was engaged to procure financing for a new development project and to overcome the Chapter 11 difficulties associated with one Borrower with majority assets still in Chapter 11.
Restructuring Advisory Group is an expert in overcoming the hurdles that a borrower faces when a history of Chapter 11 typically dooms financing new ventures.
Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.
Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.
The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.
Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in writing Chapter 11 plans, and turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.
