U.S. News & World Report Names The Pines of Mount Lebanon a 2022-23 Best Assisted Living Senior Community
What families and residents want most when they move to a senior living community is quality of care and quality of life.”PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pines of Mount Lebanon, operated by Pittsburgh-based IntegraCare, is one of the senior living communities recognized by U.S. News that earned “Best” status by achieving the highest possible rating for Assisted Living.
U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News’s objective statistical assessment of each senior living community’s performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered between March 2021 and February 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.
“What families and residents want most when they move to a senior living community is quality of care and quality of life,” said Larry Rouvelas, CEO of IntegraCare. “Even in the face of COVID-19 and staffing challenges, the leadership and team members at our communities deliver on both every single day. We are proud to have earned this recognition from U.S. News & World Report."
“The results of this year-long survey are a testament to all the hard work that team members have put in and it is also a testament to the respect they have earned from the residents and families for the hard work they are doing,” Rouvelas said.
The inaugural U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.
“Until now, families have had limited information when comparing providers of independent living, assisted living, memory care or continuing care,” said Ben Harder, managing editor and chief of health analysis at U.S. News. “The Best Senior Living ratings fill this informational gap with comprehensive and transparent data to help older consumers and their families identify high-quality senior living communities that meet their needs and preferences.”
“Over the last two years with COVID it’s been a real challenge to take care of people in communities, but it is a challenge we embraced,” said Janet Torregrosso, Executive Operations Officer at The Pines of Mount Lebanon. “To know that the families and residents had the trust and faith in us during that time to recognize us in this way is just overwhelming.”
“The team has done just a fantastic job trying to make everything be normal in a ‘not normal’ time,” Torregrosso said. “This recognition shows that we have been very successful in that goal.”
About The Pines of Mount Lebanon
Located in the South Hills of Pittsburgh, The Pines of Mount Lebanon provides 24/7 personal care and memory care in an ideal environment for senior living. An outdoor patio and landscaped courtyard greet residents and family members to the secluded, private community. An aviary, full-service beauty salon, health and wellness center, and beautiful dining room also are among the amenities.
About U.S. News & World Report
U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit US News each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.
