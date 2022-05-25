Senator Bill White’s Capitol Report for May 25, 2022

Governor Launches ARPA Website

To help Missourians monitor the funding received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the governor launched a one-stop-shop website on May 18. The MOARPA website lists available funding opportunities, instructions for how to apply for funds and an explanation of our state’s ARPA spending and performance.

METS Ambulance Celebrates 40 Years of Service

On May 18, my chief of staff and our community’s representatives presented resolutions to METS Ambulance in Joplin to mark 40 years of service to the western Jasper County area. The staff at the main station hosted an open house to welcome the public and showcase the facility.

Chief Jason Smith receives resolutions from Rep. Bromley, Rep. Roberts and Mike Kelley to honor the emergency transport system’s 40th anniversary of service.

Ozark Center Hosts Innovative Solutions Series

On June 2, the Ozark Center will host its monthly Innovative Solutions series at the Joplin Public Library from 5:30-7:30 p.m. June’s topic is “Reflections of Hunger: Disordered Eating and Body Image through Their Eyes.” For more information or to RSVP, call 417-347-7500.

Neosho Historic Schoolhouse Program is May 28

The Neosho Historic Schoolhouse, formerly known as the Neosho Colored School, is commemorating the 150th anniversary of its establishment on May 28 at 11:00 a.m. Our community’s native son, George Washington Carver, attended the school in 1876, and the program will feature information about Carver’s life and the struggle for education during that era. Call 417-325-4151 for more information.

Sarcoxie FFA Instructor Retires

On May 21, I was honored to present a resolution to Eugene Meyer, the FFA instructor at Sarcoxie High School who is retiring after more than 30 years of service to the community. Congratulations on your well-earned retirement!

Senator White and Rep. Kelley honor Eugene Meyer’s decades of service to the community.

Joplin Public Library’s 2022 Summer Reading Program

From May 31-July 24, the Joplin Public Library will host its annual summer reading program for all ages. Children, teens and adults are invited to explore “Oceans of Possibilities” as they participate in fun, educational events and activities. Call 417-623-7953 for additional information about the reading program or the library.

Wildflower Walk Slated for May 27

Learn about our community’s native wildflowers during a walk at the Shoal Creek Center on May 27 at 10:00 a.m. Visit their website to register or call 417-629-3434.

Take a moment to remember those who served their country this Memorial Day weekend!