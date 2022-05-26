Mitra Innovation and LowCodify Launch miCPQ at Creatio’s No-Code Days Event in Chicago
miCPQ is a complete and modern product for managing leads and closing deals faster by helping organizations configure, price and quote
I am thrilled to announce the launch of the very first CPQ solution in the Creatio marketplace. We are excited to bring our low-code/no-code & CPQ expertise to the market.”CHICAGO, ILLNOIS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- miCPQ is a complete and modern product for managing leads and closing deals faster by helping organizations configure, price, quote, negotiate, manage and automate workflows across multiple verticals in the market today. The product, built on Creatio’s low-code platform, is highly flexible, scalable, easy to configure and helps accelerate sales processes with Creatio’s built in CRM functionalities. miCPQ is due to be released to Creatio Marketplace in the near future.
— Dr Ashok Suppiah, Co-Founder and Group CEO, Mitra Group
Dr Ashok Suppiah, Co-Founder and Group CEO, at Mitra Group said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of the very first CPQ solution to the Creatio Marketplace. We are excited to bring our low-code / no-code and CPQ expertise to the market to enable organizations to accelerate their sales cycle. miCPQ is capable of accelerating the speed of sales by approximately 30%. With our LowCodify accelerator we have built an end to end “configure, price and quote” product that can be rolled out across multiple industry verticals including BFSI, Manufacturing, Retail and Distribution. The sales and operation teams are able to drastically reduce errors while maximizing business value and enhancing the customer experience. Sharing common values of excellence, expertise and innovation, Mitra Innovation and Creatio are committed to empowering clients with intelligent platforms like miCPQ.”
Dammika Ganegama, Co-Founder and EVP at Mitra Group and CEO of LowCodify said “miCPQ provides end-to-end sales process visibility and offers organizations a speed advantage over its competitors. Our product increases selling efficiency by providing detailed status on quotes, deal-closing probabilities, product customizations, configurations and pricing based on a simplified rules based model. In line with our vision of leveraging low-code/no-code to deliver applications rapidly, our hope is to enable businesses to take advantage of the capabilities of miCPQ to innovate and optimize business processes. Without the need for expensive tools, long application development cycles and related professional services, businesses will enhance their performance and significantly reduce their costs.
The product was launched at the No-Code Days: Freedom to Create event in Chicago organized by Creatio. The 2-day conference focused on empowering organizations to transform and innovate with no-code. The event hosted hundreds of digital leaders and c-level executives from around the globe, providing a platform to discuss the latest trends driving business growth today. Attracting industry experts and business leaders, it was an opportunity to learn how no-code, workflow automation, and advanced CRM solutions can aid in achieving digital transformation goals.
About Mitra Innovation and LowCodify
Mitra Innovation, headquartered in the United Kingdom is a digital advancement company that helps its customers stay ahead by harnessing the power of digital and cloud technologies. LowCodify was created to bring together the power of the Creatio low-code/no-code platform with the digital transformation experience of Mitra. LowCodify helps customers create new solutions at previously unattainable speeds as well as launch, scale, operate, and evolve them in life. More information can be found at www.mitrai.com and https://lowcodify.co.uk/
About Creatio
Creatio is a global vendor of one platform to automate industry workflows and CRM with no-code and a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in over 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio DNA. More information can be found at www.creatio.com.
