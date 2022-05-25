Thabico Foods North America Inc. launches its Coconut water offering into the North American marketplace.
Thabico Foods North America Inc. launches its Coconut water offering into the North American marketplace.LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA , CANADA, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thabico Foods North America Inc. is extremely proud to launch its Coconut water offerings into the North American marketplace.
Offered under “Private Label” to help you promote your own brand, as well as its own National Brand “Bestropics”, Thabico Foods North America Coconut offerings include;
100% Natural Pure Coconut water in Tetra Packs sizes 330ml and 1 Liter
100% Natural Coconut water with Pineapple juice in Tetra Packs sizes 330ml and 1 Liter
100% Natural Coconut water with Passion Fruit juice in Tetra Packs sizes 330ml and 1 Liter
18-month shelf life.
Our Coconut water offerings have an incredible refreshing taste due to the following reasons.
The Coconuts are from the Mekong Delta Region which is the last station absorbing the rich alluvial soil from the Mekong River before it flows into the Ocean.
This fertile alluvial soil, rich in hummus produces the most refreshing coconuts, keeping the original taste of nature.
Due to above reasons our coconuts have their uniqueness to the rest of the coconuts in the world.
When conducting blind tests, 9 out 10 participants expressed the incredible refreshing taste of our Coconut water over others currently in the market.
Our Coconut water has.
Zero Fat
No Concentrates
No Preservatives
5 key electrolytes (Potassium, Calcium, Sodium, Magnesium and Phosphorous)
Coconut water contains various minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants such as shikimic acid and caffeic acid. These antioxidants help to neutralize the damage that can be caused by free radicals that are produced in the cells during cell metabolism.
We currently process 300,000 Coconuts per day, equal to about 130,000 - 140,000 litres of Coconut water per day and churn out 9,000 bottles an hour.
If you are distributor or a Grocery chain looking to partner directly with a leading manufacturer then feel free to contact us at
Sales@Thabicona.com
or
Tel : 1-604-785-3313.
David Fischer
Thabico Foods North America Inc.
+1 604 785 3313
email us here
Thabico Foods North America Inc. Coconut water offering