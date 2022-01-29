Thabico Foods (Vietnam) opens up its Sales Office under "Thabico Foods North America Inc."
Thabico Foods (Vietnam) opens up its Sales Office under "Thabico Foods North America Inc." to support its North American Clientele.LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 20 years experience in agriculture and food processing industry, Thabico Foods (Vietnam) one of the largest juice processing factories that mainly produce fruit and vegetables into puree, NFC and concentrate and coconut range of products is proud to open its Sales office in Langley, British Columbia, Canada to support its North American Clientele.
Thabico (Foods) Vietnam currently exports its products all across Asia, Europe and North America and through the opening of its new sales office under "Thabico Foods North America Inc", is looking to increase its market share in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
With current worldwide clientele and the goal of becoming Vietnam's leading producer and exporter of Coconut products, Purees (NFC and Concentrate ) and IQF fruits and vegetables, Thabico (Foods) Vietnam meets all stringent quality standards for export markets.
From processing Coconut, passion fruit, dragon fruit, acerola, pineapple, calamansi, lime, sugar apple, mango, guava, lycée to vegetables: sweet potato, pumpkin,lemongrass,cucumber,celery,kale, etc. its products are packed in 200kgs, 25kgs, 10kgs to consumer packs at 1 litre and 330ml.
For further inquiries please contact "Thabico Foods North America Inc" at 604-785-3313 or David@Thabicona.com. Our new website for North America will be launched soon, in the interim please use the following links;
Video Link of our Manufacturing Facilities
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lCF69NrYbk
e-Version Flip Book About us Link
https://flipbookhosting.com/thabico-foods/mobile/index.html
David Fischer
Thabico Foods North America Inc
+1 604-785-3313
Video Link of our Manufacturing Facilities