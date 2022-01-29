Submit Release
News Search

There were 725 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,588 in the last 365 days.

Thabico Foods (Vietnam) opens up its Sales Office under "Thabico Foods North America Inc."

Thabico Foods (Vietnam) opens up its Sales Office under "Thabico Foods North America Inc." to support its North American Clientele.

LANGLEY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With over 20 years experience in agriculture and food processing industry, Thabico Foods (Vietnam) one of the largest juice processing factories that mainly produce fruit and vegetables into puree, NFC and concentrate and coconut range of products is proud to open its Sales office in Langley, British Columbia, Canada to support its North American Clientele.

Thabico (Foods) Vietnam currently exports its products all across Asia, Europe and North America and through the opening of its new sales office under "Thabico Foods North America Inc", is looking to increase its market share in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With current worldwide clientele and the goal of becoming Vietnam's leading producer and exporter of Coconut products, Purees (NFC and Concentrate ) and IQF fruits and vegetables, Thabico (Foods) Vietnam meets all stringent quality standards for export markets.

From processing Coconut, passion fruit, dragon fruit, acerola, pineapple, calamansi, lime, sugar apple, mango, guava, lycée to vegetables: sweet potato, pumpkin,lemongrass,cucumber,celery,kale, etc. its products are packed in 200kgs, 25kgs, 10kgs to consumer packs at 1 litre and 330ml.

For further inquiries please contact "Thabico Foods North America Inc" at 604-785-3313 or David@Thabicona.com. Our new website for North America will be launched soon, in the interim please use the following links;

Video Link of our Manufacturing Facilities
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1lCF69NrYbk

e-Version Flip Book About us Link
https://flipbookhosting.com/thabico-foods/mobile/index.html

David Fischer
Thabico Foods North America Inc
+1 604-785-3313
email us here

Video Link of our Manufacturing Facilities

You just read:

Thabico Foods (Vietnam) opens up its Sales Office under "Thabico Foods North America Inc."

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.