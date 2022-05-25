Recruiting for Good Celebrates A Sweet Day in LA Ryan Meets Police Chief Batista
May 24, 2022 Ryan Ebrahimi meets Santa Monica Police Chief Batista, in backgound Ryan's painting hangs in the Chief's office. #colorsbyryan #policechiefbatista #santamonicapolice
May 1, 2022 Ryan Ebrahimi Creates Drawing of Monica Police Chief Batista, now hangs in the Chief's office. #colorsbyryan #policechiefbatista #santamonicapolice www.ASweetDayinLA.com
Ryan is a sweet talented 18 year old LA boy on the Spectrum; who drew a painting of Santa Monica Police Chief Batista and now it hangs in his office.
Ryan attended party 'A Sweet Day in LA' on May 1st, 2022. The theme was to celebrate 'The Police;' and kids brought drawings of police officers to earn Sidecar Donut treats.
Ryan created a sweet painting of Santa Monica Police Chief Ramon Batista. Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman was impressed with the artwork; he framed it and delivered it to the police station.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder "Rudy Flores, Executive Officer to The Police Chief, invited Ryan and his family to meet The Chief and see his painting hanging ‘in The Chief’s Office, of course.' Ryan meeting The Police Chief is A Sweet Day Indeed!”
About
Ryan is a sweet talented 18 year old LA boy on the Spectrum; who has been commissioned by Recruiting for Good to create monthly works of art. Every month, Ryan comes up with a concept to draw and express his fun love of art. Ryan works on the sweetest gig Colors By Ryan to learn more visit www.SweetBoyDesigns.com
