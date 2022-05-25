Recruiting for Good Celebrates A Sweet Day in LA Ryan Meets Police Chief Batista

May 24, 2022 Ryan Ebrahimi meets Santa Monica Police Chief Batista, in backgound Ryan's painting hangs in the Chief's office. #colorsbyryan #policechiefbatista #santamonicapolice May 1, 2022 Ryan Ebrahimi Creates Drawing of Monica Police Chief Batista, now hangs in the Chief's office. #colorsbyryan #policechiefbatista #santamonicapolice www.ASweetDayinLA.com Kids Attend A Sweet Day in LA, The Sweetest Donut Party Celebrating Police Officers, bring a drawing to earn LA's Best Treats #asweetdayinla #wepartyforgood www.ASweetDayinLA.com

Ryan is a sweet talented 18 year old LA boy on the Spectrum; who drew a painting of Santa Monica Police Chief Batista and now it hangs in his office.

It's so great to see a different side of The Police (at the station) ...Teamwork, role modeling positive values, and Lots of Laughs!” — Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good