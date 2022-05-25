Submit Release
News Search

There were 903 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,822 in the last 365 days.

Playhouse Road Temporarily Closed Due to Road Construction

May 25, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced that beginning Tuesday, May 31, Playhouse Road in Custer State Park will be completely closed from the junction of Hwy 16A (Iron Mountain Road) to Center Lake. The road will receive a total reconstruction starting at the eastern state park boundary to the entrance of Center Lake.

The contractor anticipates having the project completed and the road reopened to traffic by mid-September.

Center Lake and the Black Hills Playhouse will remain open and be accessible to the public via Highway 87 (Needles Hwy).

For additional information, please contact Custer State Park at custerstatepark@state.sd.us  

 

View All News

You just read:

Playhouse Road Temporarily Closed Due to Road Construction

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.