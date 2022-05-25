Playhouse Road Temporarily Closed Due to Road Construction

May 25, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) announced that beginning Tuesday, May 31, Playhouse Road in Custer State Park will be completely closed from the junction of Hwy 16A (Iron Mountain Road) to Center Lake. The road will receive a total reconstruction starting at the eastern state park boundary to the entrance of Center Lake.

The contractor anticipates having the project completed and the road reopened to traffic by mid-September.

Center Lake and the Black Hills Playhouse will remain open and be accessible to the public via Highway 87 (Needles Hwy).