Fish Consumption Advisories for South Dakota

May 17, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Departments of Game, Fish and Parks, Health, Agriculture, and Natural Resource partner to test almost 150 lakes across the state for metals, pesticides and polycholrinated biphenyls (PCB). As a result, fish consumption advisories have been issued for elevated mercury levels on waters listed below.

New lakes added to this list are:

Kiesz Lake - McPherson County - Walleye over 16"

Dry #2 - Clark County - Walleye 22" & larger

The purpose of these advisories is not to discourage you from eating fish. It is intended as a guide to help you select sizes and species of fish low in mercury.

For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health's website.

GFP Asks Public to Leave Animals Alone

PIERRE, S.D. - South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) is reminding people that it is important to leave wild animals alone.

“Sometimes people think baby animals have been lost or abandoned, when actually they haven’t,” says David Parker, director of The Outdoor Campus in Sioux Falls. “Mothers often leave their young for several hours before coming back for them.”

Each year GFP receives numerous phone calls from people who find baby animals, and while people think they are being helpful, picking up the creatures can actually be harmful.

“Tell your kids, your neighbor kids and your friends – If you care, leave them there,” reminds Parker.