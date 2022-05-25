Rep. Lina Ortega's Statement on Tragic Shooting at Uvalde Elementary School



by: Rep. Ortega, Evelina "Lina"

05/24/2022

EL PASO - "The news of the shooting of students and a teacher in Uvalde is tragic. My heart goes out to yet another Texas community whose lives will forever be changed by this horrendous act of violence. Our state has experienced several mass shootings in recent years and each loss of life is one too many," Rep. Ortega said.

"Last session, the Legislature weakened our state's gun laws by passing measures like permitless carrying and lowering the age to carry a handgun to 18, while common sense gun reform measures like comprehensive background checks failed to even receive a vote in committee. Texans deserve to feel safe in their communities. We must address gun violence in a meaningful way next session but the politics has to change for it to happen."



