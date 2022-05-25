Submit Release
News Search

There were 902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,821 in the last 365 days.

Rep. Lina Ortega's Statement on Tragic Shooting at Uvalde Elementary School

member image

Rep. Lina Ortega's Statement on Tragic Shooting at Uvalde Elementary School 
print page

by: Rep. Ortega, Evelina "Lina"
05/24/2022

EL PASO - "The news of the shooting of students and a teacher in Uvalde is tragic. My heart goes out to yet another Texas community whose lives will forever be changed by this horrendous act of violence. Our state has experienced several mass shootings in recent years and each loss of life is one too many," Rep. Ortega said.

"Last session, the Legislature weakened our state's gun laws by passing measures like permitless carrying and lowering the age to carry a handgun to 18, while common sense gun reform measures like comprehensive background checks failed to even receive a vote in committee. Texans deserve to feel safe in their communities. We must address gun violence in a meaningful way next session but the politics has to change for it to happen."

Contact Info

Capitol Address:
District Address:

Room E2.204

P.O. Box 2910

Austin, TX 78768

(512) 463-0638

(512) 463-8908 Fax

310 N. Mesa, Suite 424

El Paso, Texas 79901

(915) 351-4031

You just read:

Rep. Lina Ortega's Statement on Tragic Shooting at Uvalde Elementary School

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.