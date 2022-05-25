EY Announces Rupesh Sanghavi of Ergode Inc as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Award Finalist
Mr.Rupesh Sanghavi of Ergode Inc. has been selected as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Award finalist.
With a focus on owning the entire value chain to offer quality products to billions of customers worldwide, we are transforming from a brand retailer to brand owner.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Mr.Rupesh Sanghavi of Ergode Inc. was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Central South Award finalist. Entrepreneur Of The Year is one of the preeminent competitive business awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who think big to succeed.
— Rupesh Sanghavi
Rupesh Sanghavi was selected by a panel of independent judges according to the following criteria – entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact – among other core contributions and attributes. His ideologies and ability to make a difference in e-commerce have made him one of the top entrepreneurs.
While sharing his ideology, Rupesh said, “With a focus on owning the entire value chain to offer quality products to billions of customers worldwide, we are transforming from a brand retailer to brand owner. The changeover is allowing us to bring quality products from across the globe into the US and vice versa. We are happy to observe that this trade is helping to uplift the quality of life among two cohorts: consumers who never had access to products from the other parts of the world, and our team members who are putting their efforts from remote locations that are suppressed of futuristic career opportunities.”
Established in 2007, in Texas, Ergode Inc. is one of the popular e-commerce brand aggregators. The organization helps small and medium-sized brands scale up their operations, sell their products across geography, and boost their revenue. Infusing its e-commerce expertise, marketing strategies, and AI-powered solutions, the company serves more than 2500 brand partners and has made it to the top 30 sellers on Amazon. With a tenure of more than a decade, Ergode has currently set a laser-focus vision on aggregating promising brands to notch up their market value.
With more deserving nominees like Rupesh Sanghavi, EY will announce its regional award winner on 23 June, 2022. These regional winners will then be considered by the National independent judging panel, and National awards will be presented in November at the Strategic Growth Forum®, one of the nation’s most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies. The Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner will then move on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ Award in June 2023.
For over 35 years, EY US has celebrated the unstoppable entrepreneurs who are building a more equitable, sustainable, and prosperous world for all. The Entrepreneur Of The Year program has recognized more than 10,000 US executives since its inception in 1986. Entrepreneur Of The Year Award winners have exclusive, ongoing access to the experience, insight, and wisdom of fellow alumni and other members of the entrepreneurial community in over 60 countries — all supported by vast EY resources.
Sponsors
Founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP, the Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards are presented by PNC Bank. In Central South, sponsors also include Colliers, DLA Piper, Marsh McLennan Agency, ADP, Bridgepoint Consulting, and Pierpont Communications.
Corporate Communications
Ergode Inc.
+1 858-414-1379
