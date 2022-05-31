CUDDLY AND PARTNERS FILL PET BOWLS THROUGHOUT DALLAS
Dallas Pets are Family is an event bringing together eight organizations in an effort to keep pets in loving homes.
As local shelters remain at capacity, providing resources to families and individuals to help keep their pets in homes is a high priority.”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CUDDLY, a mission-driven company centered around the needs of rescued animals has expanded into pet food pantries to help communities struggling with food insecurity. For its introductory initiative, it is bringing together organizations in the Dallas community to be sure animals are fed, cared for, and remain with the families who love them.
— Sarah McGoldrick
Participating organizations are coming together to provide a day of free supplies and services to the community with a goal of keeping families and their pets together. With food insecurity up over 27% in the last two years, across Texas, 1 in 6 families in Dallas find themselves challenged, at times, to access basic needs including food for themselves and their families according to BUILD Health Challenge.
These difficult circumstances can result in families going without, or in some cases, making the difficult decision to relinquish their beloved pet to the shelter - neither being a good option. Dallas Animal Services (DAS) serves at the primary shelter for the Dallas community and is one of the largest in the entire country, caring for between 15,000 - 40,000 pets a year.
“DAS is here to rehome pets when it's necessary, but if we can help a pet stay with its loving family, that is the ideal situation for everyone involved,” said MeLissa Webber, Director of DAS. “Partnerships, like this effort with CUDDLY, are allowing us to expand pet owner support for Dallas residents and prevent families from being broken apart.”
Across the country, animal shelters are seeing animals stay in care, on average, twice as long as they did pre-pandemic, which means they have more animals in care and more work to do with their already strapped resources. For many, it’s making the job of saving animals even harder.
“As local shelters remain at capacity, providing resources to families and individuals to help keep their pets in homes is a high priority,” said Sarah McGoldrick, VP of Animal Operations and director of surrender prevention services at Dallas Pets Alive.
“With this event, we not only hope to get food in pets' bowls, but to also provide a multitude of pet support to the Dallas community to keep pets out of shelters and in homes. We are thankful for our incredible partners that have helped us to make this event a reality for pets and their owners.”
Pet food, treats, and cat litter will be made available by Dallas Animal Services, Friends of Dallas Animal Services, Dallas Pets Alive!, Operation Kindness; all made possible by generous support from CUDDLY, Side by Side Pet, and the public. Additionally, Good Pup, an innovative virtual dog training program, will provide access to their services at deeply discounted rates and Spay Neuter Network will provide basic pet wellness services including Rabies and other vaccines, microchips, as well as spay/neuter appointments.
Dallas Pets Are Family - June 4th 8am-12pm
