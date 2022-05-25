Statement from Sen. Rick Brattin Regarding Tragedy in Texas

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, released the following statement regarding the tragedy that occurred yesterday in Uvalde, Texas:

“The events that occurred Tuesday in Uvalde were a terrible and senseless tragedy. My prayers are with each and every family affected by this cowardly and evil act. No parent should ever have to go through what happened in Texas. It’s clear our country needs to return to one guided by faith and that values life and upholds the law.”