JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, released the following statement regarding the tragedy that occurred yesterday in Uvalde, Texas:
“The events that occurred Tuesday in Uvalde were a terrible and senseless tragedy. My prayers are with each and every family affected by this cowardly and evil act. No parent should ever have to go through what happened in Texas. It’s clear our country needs to return to one guided by faith and that values life and upholds the law.”
You just read:
Statement from Sen. Rick Brattin Regarding Tragedy in Texas
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.