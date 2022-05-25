Submit Release
The Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc. Announce 2022 Virtual Scholarship Celebration

Logo - The Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

LOV - 2022 Virtual Scholarship Celebration Flyer

To be held virtually on Sat., June 25, 2022, from 3 pm to 4:30 pm EST.

WINDSOR MILL, MD, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ladies of Vision (LOV) Charities, Inc. will be "Celebrating Educational Excellence" and honoring the educational achievements of area graduating high school seniors and college students at their 2022 Virtual Scholarship Celebration taking place on Saturday, June 25 from 3 pm to 4:30 pm EST.

This event will honor the 2022 recipients of the LOV Charities scholarship awards. Past and current recipients have an opportunity to share their appreciation and the positive impact the scholarship awards will have on their future endeavors with family, friends, and the Baltimore County community. We will also recognize our community partners, sponsors, and donors.

Under the theme “Celebrating Education Excellence,” this year’s virtual awards ceremony will feature Keynote Speaker Deborah Phelps, Executive Director of The Education Foundation of Baltimore County Public Schools, Inc.

• Deborah Phelps is widely recognized as an innovative, energetic, and talented leader and master teacher with more than four decades of teaching and administrator experience. She is a motivational speaker and author who addresses various topics related to education, child development, health, and life lessons. She’s also the mother of decorated Olympian Michael Phelps.

We invite the public to attend by purchasing tickets to the 2022 Virtual Scholarship Celebration:

• Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 3 pm to 4:30 pm EST
• To purchase $25 tickets, please visit: https://bit.ly/LOV-SC22

If unable to join the virtual event, LOV Charities encourages supporters to make a donation online via Eventbrite at https://bit.ly/LOV-SC22.

Sponsorship donation packages are also available. Please contact LOV Charities President Geanelle Griffith Herring for media and sponsorship opportunities at President@lovcharities.org.

All proceeds and donations from the event will support scholarships, programs, and Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

About the Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.

The Ladies of Vision (LOV) Charities, Inc. was founded in 2013 by the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Upsilon Epsilon Omega Chapter. The Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc. seeks to make a positive difference in the Baltimore County community by supporting and enabling those who support educational, scientific, civic, literary, and charitable programs. LOV Charities achieves its mission by providing financial support for community outreach programs, public service programs, and awarding educational scholarships.

Visit us online at https://lovcharities.org and follow us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/LOVCharities and on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/lov_charities.

Geanelle G. Herring
The Ladies of Vision Charities, Inc.
President@lovcharities.org

