Club 1 Hotels Now Accepts More Than 50 Different Cryptocurrencies

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, May 26, 2022/ EINPresswire.com / -- Club 1 Hotels , a leading members-only global travel software company, announced today that its members will now be among the first to have the opportunity to book and pay for any hotel or car rental with more than 50 different cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, and Ripple.Those looking to use cryptocurrency for their next adventure will be able to opt into this payment option at checkout using RocketFuel Blockchain Inc, a global payment processing company offering next-generation blockchain payments solutions with a seamless check-out user experience. Club 1 Hotels crypto payment options are fast, secure, and have no foreign transaction fees that are commonly seen with international credit card bookings.Club 1 Hotels offers wholesale rates that are up to 60% off at over 1.8 million hotels and car rentals plus exclusive offers on flights, vacation home rentals, luxury apartments, villas, theme parks, movie tickets, activities, luxury goods, and more. Some of the notable brands' members have wholesale access to include Disney Resorts, Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental, Fairmont, Peninsula, Hyatt, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Hertz, Avis, Budget, SIXT, Alamo, and more.The free level membership to Club 1 Hotels gives users 24/7 access to the wholesale booking website, plus they will earn 2% back in ClubONE loyalty points on every hotel and car rental booking, that may be used towards future bookings with Club1Hotels.com "Our goal is to continually add cutting-edge technology that gives our members more options to pay and save on every booking,” said Pierce Hutchings, SVP, “By offering Cryptocurrency payments to our members, we’re giving them a variety of benefits with added security. This is the way of the future and we’re thrilled to once again be at the forefront of the travel industry."For more information or to join Club 1 Hotels, visit https://www.club1hotels.com/ . To stay updated on the latest news and announcements, be sure to follow @Club1Hotels on Twitter and TikTok.

