Club 1 Hotels Announce: Group Bookings, Meeting/Event Space, and Free Memberships
We are always excited to launch new products and services that add tremendous value to all our global members and premium corporate partners.””CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, USA, September 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Club 1 Hotels, a leading members-only global travel company offering wholesale rates and exclusive offers to its individual members and corporate partners is proud to announce its newest services: Group Bookings, Meeting/Event Space, and Free Silver Rewards Memberships.
With the increasing demand for group travel and events, Club 1 Hotels now offers savings up to 70% off group hotel bookings (for 9 rooms or more), ideal for weddings, family reunions, birthdays, corporate events, golf outings, and more. Additionally, Club 1 Hotels members get special discounts and free quotes on group flights and meeting/event space for their event.
Club 1 Hotels members also have access to wholesale rates at over 1.5 million hotels and 800 car rental agencies worldwide for individual and/or small group bookings. Plus, special savings and discounts on flights, vacation home rentals, luxury apartments, villas, golf tee times, theme parks, movie tickets, activities, luxury goods, and more. Among some of the notable hospitality brands members have access to include Disney Resorts, Marriott, Hilton, Intercontinental, Fairmont, Peninsula, Hyatt, Four Seasons, Mandarin Oriental, Hertz, Avis, Budget, Sixt, Alamo, and more.
Additionally, members can take advantage of the “Book-Now, Pay-Later” payment options on every hotel and/or car rental booking with Affirm and no hidden fees.
Now it’s even easier to join Club 1 Hotels with its Free Silver Rewards Memberships. There’s no credit card required to join and it’s free ongoing, allowing members 24/7 online access to these wholesale rates, plus they will earn 2% back in ClubONE loyalty points on every hotel and car rental booking, that may be used towards future bookings with Club 1 Hotels.
"We are always excited to launch new products and services that add tremendous value to all our global members and premium corporate partners,” said Pierce Hutchings, SVP, “Our staff provides consistent quality and unparalleled service to meet or exceed our member’s needs.”
Club 1 Hotels continues its ongoing premier partnership with ClubCorp in providing its members with a high level of personalized service, guaranteed savings, and exclusive wholesale hotel rates. Additionally, all members can maximize their travel rewards with any of our 20 premium credit card partners.
For more information or to join Club 1 Hotels, visit https://www.club1hotels.com/. To stay updated on the latest news and announcements, be sure to follow @Club1Hotels on Twitter.
About Club 1 Hotels
Club 1 Hotels is a leading global travel company offering members-only wholesale rates that are up to 60% off at over 1.5 million hotels and car rentals. Plus, exclusive rates on flights, vacation homes, golf, Disney Resorts, theme parks, tickets, and more. These wholesale rates and exclusive offers are not available to the public.
Pierce Hutchings, SVP
Club 1 Hotels
press@club1hotels.com