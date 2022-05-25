MarketsandMarkets Chief Marketing Officer Summit – Evolving Roles amidst a Digital Revolution
EINPresswire.com/ -- How often have we heard the infamous catchphrase, ‘Change is the only constant!’
Over the past two decades, our life as we know it, has been revolutionized by technology at a pace not even the brightest minds in their fields could have predicted. A digital transformation has taken the planet by storm & smart devices have shown that life in a virtual reality is no more a futuristic belief.
As attention spans hit record lows, we’re living in a word where everyone & everything is easily forgotten. To stay successful & relevant boils down to whether we possess the ability to adapt & evolve. If we’re heard or seen depends purely on how we brand & promote ourselves. Where social & digital media reigns supreme, how does a company, an organization or product make its mark & continue to do so?
Such are the conundrums placed before marketing leaders across the globe.
The evolution of the role & responsibilities of a Chief Marketing Officer continues to expand parallelly as the sheer amount of data available crosses incompressible heights.
The bottom line is clear!
It's utterly crucial to draw accurate insights, read between the lines of a target audience & ignite a creative spark driving unorthodox campaigns & innovative business strategies to captivate the hearts & minds of the customers we’re trying to reach.
Join us at the MARKETSANDMARKETS CMO SUMMIT in LONDON on the 27TH -28TH JUNE 2022 as we gather some of the brightest & smartest individuals who’ve not only slugged it to the top of mountain but have consistently held their own in a fiercely competitive market.
Imbibe from them the keys to succeeding as a top marketer in a digital work environment while understanding the depth of various foreseeable challenges & the wittiest, most effective ways to tackle them, as we step into the future!
KEY HIGHLIGHTS & EXPECTED TAKEAWAYS:
• The value of marketing: creative or data driven.
• Designing an AI powered Marketing Strategy.
• Differentiating communication in a saturated digital communication environment.
• Automation in ABM - revolutionizing B2B Sales.
• Marketing in the Metaverse.
• What are the deciding factors to assess disinvestment, where to slash or decide to double?
A GLIMPSE OF THE EXPERT SPEAKER PANEL:
• MATT HOOPER, Chief Marketing Officer, QUANTEXA
• DAVID KEENE, Chief Marketing Officer, SPEECHMATICS
• RICARDO PEREZ, Global Marketing Leader, Vice President, INVACARE
• SMITA GUPTA, Chief Marketing Officer, TRADESHIFT
• KAYLEEANN MARITZ, Chief Marketing Officer, MOMENTA GROUP GLOBAL
• PAUL JACKSON, SVP, Chief Marketing Officer, CLINISYS
• CLAUDIA SESTINI, Chief Marketing Officer, GAIN THEORY
• RADMILA BLAZHESKA, Chief Marketing Officer, SECURITYHQ
WHAT’S IN IT FOR THE ATTENDEES?
• Discussing topics that influence new media and communications, giving you the benefit of driving change in your company.
• Explore how digital transformation continues to evolve marketing and how CMO’s can evaluate what is relevant.
• Uncovering ways to engage with your target audiences and build long-lasting relationships.
• Discover the route to earn a seat on the board and succeed in a role that is constantly evolving.
