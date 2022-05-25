Readout of HHS Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs Loyce Pace’s Bilateral Meeting with Deputy Minister of Health of Taiwan

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs, Loyce Pace, hosted a bilateral meeting with Li-Feng Lee, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare of Taiwan at the 75th World Health Assembly, currently taking place in Geneva, Switzerland.

Both delegations acknowledged the longstanding health collaborations under auspices of American Institute in Taiwan and Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office, including the recent 3rd U.S.-Taiwan Health Working Group meeting. The U.S. delegation reiterated their support for Taiwan’s participation as an observer at the World Health Assembly and meaningful participation in the World Health Organization’s technical meetings. They praised Taiwan’s continued support in the fight against COVID-19.

Deputy Minister Lee noted Taiwan’s appreciation for robust health partnership and the U.S.’ support for Taiwan’s meaningful participation in the World Health Assembly. She emphasized such strong support from the U.S. and other likeminded countries is sincerely appreciated and invigorates Taiwan’s efforts to continue working in securing meaningful participation for Taiwan in the activities and meetings of the WHO.

Deputy Minister Lee also shared Taiwan’s perspective on global health security and global preparedness and response against future public health threats. Assistant Secretary Pace and Deputy Minister Lee noted their shared commitment in this global effort and importance of transparency and timely and accurate information sharing.

The two delegations committed to remain in close contact, as well as continuation of technical health collaboration under the Memorandum of Understanding between American Institute in Taiwan and Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office on Health Cooperation.

The U.S. delegation included Loyce Pace, HHS Assistant Secretary for Global Affairs; Atul Gawande, Assistant Administrator for Global Health, U.S. Agency for International Development; John Vertefeuille, Acting Director, CDC; and Bob Riley, Political Minister Counselor, U.S. Mission Geneva; Reena Patel, Political Officer, U.S. Mission Geneva; Neetu Farabaugh, Foreign Service Officer, Department of State.

The Taiwan delegation included Li-Feng Lee, Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare of Taiwan; Kung-Yee Liang, President of National Health Research Institutes; Li-Ling Liu, Director-General of International Cooperation, MOHW; and Chao-Chun Wu, Director-General of Health Promotion Administration, MOHW; Tsung-His Wang, Division Director of National Health Insurance Administration, MOHW; Mei-Chen Peng, Senior Executive Officer, Department of Medical Affairs, MOHW; Shianging Pan, Senior Technical Specialist, Food and Drug Administration, MOHW; Shu-Shin Jeng, Senior Executive Officer, Department of Mental Health, MOHW; Hsi-Wen Wu, Senior Specialist, Department of Long-Term Care, MOHW.