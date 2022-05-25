eTRANSERVICES Receives Veteran Institute for Procurement Certification
VIP INTERNATIONAL expands eTRANSERVICES federal contracting opportunities by providing the tools and expertise knowledge to accelerate its business success.FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eTRANSERVICES recently completed the Veteran Institute Procurement (VIP) INTERNATIONAL Program, which provides veteran-owned businesses with the tools to enter and/or expand their Federal and commercial contracting opportunities overseas.
On May 12, 2022, eTRANSERVICES was one of 34 businesses from 15 states, plus D.C., to graduate from the Veteran Institute for Procurement (VIP) INTERNATIONAL Program.
“The completion of the VIP INTERNATIONAL Program enables eTRANSERVICES to become procurement ready for international government opportunities and commercial work, which in turn increases our ability to grow,” said Chris Beckford, President & CEO of eTRANSERVICES.
The first program of its kind in the nation, VIP INTERNATIONAL is conducted by subject matter experts from industry and government with a goal of accelerating the participants’ success to enter and expand internationally through best business practices. Topics include contract negotiation strategies, understanding cultural differences, compliance and logistics, marketing, proposals, business development, program management and internal controls; and managing human resources. The program also provides participants a national network of veteran-owned small businesses that they can team with on opportunities or serve as mentors.
“Veterans are uniquely qualified to succeed globally given their experience in the military.” We are honored to give back to the men and women who served our country by providing them with the necessary tools to accelerate their growth in the international marketplace." said Barbara Ashe, National Director of the Veteran Institute for Procurement.
VIP INTERNATIONAL is a three-day, 27-hour comprehensive certification program. Participants must have been in business for at least 3 years with a minimum of 3 full time employees, have experience performing on Federal government contracts as a prime and/or sub-contractor to a prime and be an owner, principal or C-level executive for a Veteran-Owned Small Business. With subject matter experts as instructors and at no cost to participants nationwide, VIP INTERNATIONAL is fully funded by the Montgomery County Chamber Community Foundation, partnerships with SBA, Lockheed Martin, JPMorgan Chase, the State of Maryland, and VIP sponsors.
