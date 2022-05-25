Submit Release
Law Enforcement Officers Are Our Hero's In This Mental Health Battle

Innovative mental health crisis intervention is key to maintaining a healthy citizenry, safe homes, communities, and eco-systems.

MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovative mental health crisis intervention is key to maintaining a healthy citizenry, safe homes, communities, and eco-systems! Montgomery County Department of Police is an example L.E.O.'s leading those efforts. In this season finale Rebecca, Joelle, and Stephen talk with Sergeant Chad Matthews of the Montgomery County Department of Police and Sarah Lucha, a clinician who comes from a L.E.O. family and has experience working on police reform. This is the kind of intentional conversation we should have around mental illness and policing so that we understand what our L.E.O. women and men responding to crisis go through.

Sergeant Chad G. Matthews, Crisis Response Support Section Supervisor Montgomery County Department of Police, B.A. Rutgers University, M.A. in Emergency Management/Homeland Security Arizona State University

Sergeant Matthews is a 19-year veteran of the police department and has served as a patrol officer, a detective in the Special Investigations Division, and a patrol supervisor for over four years. As the CRSS supervisor, he manages a team of three officers and a licensed clinical social worker. His team provides essential training, serves as subject matter experts, and responds to the most acute cases in Montgomery County. Sgt. Matthews brings enthusiasm and a collaborative approach toward integrating community partners focusing on behavioral health-related issues.

Learn more about Sergeant Matthews' work: https://www.montgomerycountymd.gov/pol/bureaus/community-resources.html#CED

Joelle Rabow Maletis, MAEd, MA, LMFT, CEO/Clinical Supervisor, is a well-known author, keynote speaker, podcast host and psychotherapist. Joelle's expertise includes truma, PTSD, eating disorders and military psychology. Her career highlights include being a guest speaker on authoring a Ted-Ed video on PTSD, ABC’s 60 Minutes: Beyond the Headlines, and several Outstanding Achievement Awards for Top Female Executive. Joelle's passion is helping people find empowerment by discovering how to be their best (not perfect) successful self through authentic skills-based, self-discovery. As a psychotherapist, Joelle uses Solution Focused Therapy, Trauma Informed techniques like EMDR, Post Traumatic Growth, mindfulness, strategic inquiry as well as encouragement! Joelle's goal is to provide feedback and interaction that allows clients to grow through informed, healthy, and compassionate decisions.

Sarah Lucha is the Clinical Director at Joelle Rabow Maletis & Associates, Inc. Sarah’s expertise includes intimate partner violence, sexual assault, and police reform. She is a contributing author for the Violence Against Women Medical Journal and an award recipient for the American Academy of Pediatrics for child advocacy. Sarah passion include working with women, military and first responders. She is excited to announce she will be seeing clients for therapy services in July.

To connect and learn more about Joelle and Sarah: https://joellerabowmaletis.com

