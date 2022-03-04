Your Community Engagement to Address Disparities May 6, 2022 | 3:04 PM EDT Learn more about Your Community Engagement to Address Disparities

By Colleen Scott, Advocacy Specialist, NYS Office for the Aging

NYSOFA recently announced a four-part training series on Health Disparities in the Aging developed with the expertise of health equity specialist Dr. Melicent R. Miller and the New York State Department of Health. All aging services providers and their staff are strongly encouraged to take the training to learn core principles and strategies for identifying and serving the needs of older adults equitably.

What the Older Americans Act Says

Notably, the guiding legislation for AAA/network services – the Older Americans Act (OAA) – specifically references the obligation of aging services providers to target resources toward certain traditionally underserved or marginalized populations, including the following areas of focus:

18 mentions in the OAA of individuals with greatest social need (disability, language barrier or isolation due to culture or geography).

29 mentions in the OAA of individuals with greatest economic need (at or below poverty level).

32 mentions in the OAA of low-income minorities .

25 mentions in the OAA of individuals with limited English proficiency .

38 mentions in the OAA of individuals in rural areas .

10 specific mentions of Alzheimer's .

33 mentions of disabilities.

Economic, health and social disparities affect each of the populations noted above. AAAs and their partners can play an important part in reducing the burden disproportionately experienced by these populations. But this can only be achieved by forming a lasting connection with the population; and lasting connections can only be achieved by truly partnering with – and valuing the input of – the communities affected.

AAAs should offer every opportunity for these populations to be represented: by hiring staff reflective of the communities you serve, through increased participation of underserved populations in policymaking bodies such as the AAA Advisory Council, through collaborations with community-based entities dedicated to serving target populations, and other efforts.

Outreach Vs. Engagement

A provider’s traditional notion of “outreach” may have strictly involved participation in health fairs, Veterans fairs, heritage celebrations, and other community events such as PRIDE celebrations, Alzheimer’s events, and others. These are all important ways to connect with populations and groups, but they aren’t the end-all be-all.

Engagement can only happen through rapport-building efforts that go beyond outreach to include true partnership. Here are some examples:

Embedding your service delivery – such as case management staff hours – at a PRIDE center.

Locating your congregate meal sites at faith-based entities or centers with predominant participation from historically marginalized groups (for example, halal meals at Hindu temples or Muslim mosques).

Directing services where they are most needed to overcome health disparities experienced disproportionately by a specific population (for example, by offering chronic disease self-management programming at a low-income senior housing location).

Resources to Help

There are resources to help AAAs in their efforts to reach and increase their capacity to serve specific populations. Please note these are statewide or regional organizations and there may be many other organizations that you could contact for local information:

SAGE is a national advocacy and services organization for LGBTQ+ older adults. It offers a SAGEcare credential on LGBTQ+ cultural competency provided by certified trainers. Learn more at https://sageusa.care/why-sagecare/ .

The New York State Association for Rural Health (NYSARH) is a statewide organization advocating for the health of rural New Yorkers. More information can be found at: https://nysarh.org/resources .

The Alzheimer's Association is the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's care, support and research. It has chapters in northeastern New York , New York City , Central New York , and Western New York .

The New York State Independent Living Council (NYSILC) is a not-for-profit, non-governmental, consumer controlled organization that promotes independent living for people with disabilities across New York State, in partnership with the network of community-based Centers for Independent Living (CILs). More information can be found at: https://nysilc.org/ .

The Office of Minority Health and Health Disparities Prevention works with individuals, communities, government, and public/private partners to ensure high quality, affordable and accessible health care for all New Yorkers. https://www.health.ny.gov/community/minority/

County Data on Disparities

The New York State Department of Health provides data on health indicators by race/ethnicity in every county, including mortality rates and indicators related to birth, injury, respiratory disease, heart disease, stroke, cancers and other chronic illnesses. Please review the data to learn more about disparities that may exist in your county.