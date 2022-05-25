World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022 Campaign Tools Learn more about World Elder Abuse Awareness Day 2022 Campaign Tools

I'm wearing purple to recognize World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on June 15. Approximately 260,000 older adults are victims of elder abuse each year in NYS, but many more cases go unreported. Learn more about the signs and risks, get help, and find out how to report abuse at https://aging.ny.gov/programs/elder-abuse.

Today you'll see me wearing purple for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It's my way of reminding friends and loved ones: If you see something, say something. Talk about elder abuse with a loved one. Help advocate for our most vulnerable today. Learn more at https://aging.ny.gov/programs/elder-abuse.

Elder abuse is a hidden tragedy, and the signs are not always easily recognizable. It can include physical, emotional, and sexual abuse but also financial exploitation and neglect – including self-neglect. June 15th is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. It's our duty to be vigilant. Learn what you can do to help at https://aging.ny.gov/programs/elder-abuse.

Today I'm wearing purple for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Financial exploitation is the most common form of elder abuse. Bad actors are finding new ways to prey on our most vulnerable, especially during the pandemic. Stay in touch. Ask questions. Look for warning signs: is an older loved one giving away money, changing their spending behavior, talking about financial distress? Learn more and get help today at https://aging.ny.gov/programs/elder-abuse.

I'm wearing purple for World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Did you know that financial exploitation is the most common form of elder abuse? Remember: Never give out your personal information, like your social security number. If a person calls, texts, or emails you unexpectedly from a company or the government asking for financial information, don’t click any links and hang up the phone. You can always use an official, trusted number instead. Help is available. Learn more at https://aging.ny.gov/programs/elder-abuse.

Elder abuse is more common than many people think. Today I am wearing purple to help raise awareness of this hidden tragedy. 1 in 10 older adults are likely to become a victim of elder abuse. It’s everyone’s concern: yours, mine, our community’s. Learn more and act today. Talk to a loved one, stay in touch, watch for the signs. Learn more at https://aging.ny.gov/programs/elder-abuse.

For World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, I’m wearing purple and sharing information to help individuals who may be concerned about a family member, friend, or neighbor impacted by elder abuse. The Elder Abuse Helpline for Concerned Persons is a free and confidential non-emergency helpline at (844) 746-6905. Learn more at https://nyceac.org/helpline-for-concerned-persons/.