Expect Delays Today and Tomorrow Due to Roadwork Near DuBois

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that roadwork near DuBois will create travel delays today and tomorrow, May 25 and 26.

Clearfield County PennDOT Maintenance crews are performing crack sealing work along the Oklahoma-Salem Road (Route 4011) between Maple Avenue in DuBois and Route 219 (Carson Hill Road) in Salem.

Flaggers are enforcing an alternating traffic pattern and delays could be lengthy. This work is scheduled to occur between 7:00 A.M. and 9:00 P.M. both days. Drivers should remain alert for flaggers and stopped or slowed traffic.

Motorists are encouraged to "Know Before They Go" by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

 511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT:  Marla Fannin, 814-765-0423 

# # #


