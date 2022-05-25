Submit Release
News Search

There were 956 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 190,812 in the last 365 days.

East Reidsburg Road Closure for McGuire Road Bridge Project in Clarion County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a road closure on East Reidsburg Road (State Route 2012), Limestone Township, Clarion County starting June 1.

Contractor, Francis J. Palo Inc., of Clarion, PA will be working on McGuire Road Bridge on East Reidsburg Road (State Route 2012), including the installation of new bridge beams, concrete deck and barrier.  The road closure will be in effect from Allison Road (Township Road 522) to South Mechanicsville Road (Township Road 522).

To detour, motorists should use East Reidsburg Road (State Route 2012), Reidsburg/Zion Road (State Route 2003), State Route 68, Old Town Road (Township Road 526), Brook Road (State Route 2014) and State Route 66.  The detour is approximately 12 miles.

This $596,000 project is anticipated to be completed in late August 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10. 

Follow PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

###

5.24.22 - Clarion - McGuire Bridge detour.jpg

You just read:

East Reidsburg Road Closure for McGuire Road Bridge Project in Clarion County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.