East Reidsburg Road Closure for McGuire Road Bridge Project in Clarion County

Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting drivers to a road closure on East Reidsburg Road (State Route 2012), Limestone Township, Clarion County starting June 1.

Contractor, Francis J. Palo Inc., of Clarion, PA will be working on McGuire Road Bridge on East Reidsburg Road (State Route 2012), including the installation of new bridge beams, concrete deck and barrier. The road closure will be in effect from Allison Road (Township Road 522) to South Mechanicsville Road (Township Road 522).

To detour, motorists should use East Reidsburg Road (State Route 2012), Reidsburg/Zion Road (State Route 2003), State Route 68, Old Town Road (Township Road 526), Brook Road (State Route 2014) and State Route 66. The detour is approximately 12 miles.

This $596,000 project is anticipated to be completed in late August 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

