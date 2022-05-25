New N.D. Attorney General opinions

The Office of Attorney General issued an opinion that executive sessions must be specifically listed on the agenda for special meetings. The Williston Parks & Recreation District Board violated the open meetings laws because the meeting notice did not state that the only agenda item would be discussed in an executive session.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2022/OR-OM/2022-O-06.pdf

The Office of Attorney General issued an opinion that an executive session not only protects the closed or confidential records but also the governing body’s discussion of those protected records.

Read the opinion at: https://attorneygeneral.nd.gov/sites/ag/files/documents/Opinions/2022/OR-OM/2022-O-05.pdf