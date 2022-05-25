Talents ASCEND Chosen to Newchip’s Intensive Global Pre-Seed Accelerator Program
AI Talent Sourcing among top applicants selected for Newchip’s online accelerator
We are excited for Talents ASCEND and believe they will do well at Newchip.”SIMPSONVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Talents ASCEND, a Talent sourcing platform that eliminates the barriers and bias of traditional hiring through an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform using an algorithm to connect Candidates to interview opportunities. By removing traditional resumes, Talents ASCEND is opening the door to many Talent pools who have historically been marginalized from hiring practices; such as Veterans, Military Spouses, People with Disabilities, and People with a Criminal record.
— Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip
Talents ASCEND was accepted into Newchip’s renowned global accelerator program. Designed to provide all the skills and tools founders need to rapidly fund, build and scale their companies, past accelerator cohorts averaged more than 17.5 times the average funding amount. The equity-free, fully digital accelerator has helped over 1,500 founders from more than 50 countries and 250 cities raise over $450 million in funding with an estimated portfolio of over $9B. “Newchip evaluates a diverse number of companies across all industries from around the world, selecting a small percentage to join our accelerator,” says Armando Vera Carvajal, Vice President of Product at Newchip. “This strict selection process makes us an ideal partner for investors looking for promising start-ups. Human Resources companies like Talents ASCEND can scale quickly with the proper funding and guidance. We are excited for Talents ASCEND and believe they will do well at Newchip.”
“Being accepted into the Newchip Accelerator is an honor. Starting with Veterans ASCEND, focused on removing barriers for our military community, we are excited to learn from industry experts, and continue to build Talents ASCEND into a successful, scalable, and investable business,” says Robyn Grable, Founder and CEO. “Recognized as an innovative service, we look forward to Newchip accelerating our growth and expanding our success supporting businesses who want to invest in a talent strategy that is proactive, intentional and inclusive.”
Talents ASCEND is an AI-powered talent sourcing platform that is breaking the cycle of traditional exclusionary hiring practices. With an intentional sourcing model, we match candidates by aligning skills, location and salary requirements with the needs of employers. This innovative way of connecting candidates with career opportunities removes the barriers and bias of resumes, while reducing the cost and improving the quality of hires. Talents ASCEND was founded in 2018 by CEO, Robyn Grable, a Navy Veteran with over 30 years in human capital management. To learn more, visit https://www.talentsascend.com
